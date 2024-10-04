IBPS Admit Card 2024 Live: PO Prelims, Clerk Mains call letters awaited at ibps.in

IBPS PO, Clerk Admit Card 2024 Live: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to release call letters or admit cards for the Probationary Officers Preliminary (IBPS PO Prelims) and Clerks Mains examinations soon. When released, candidates can check the IBPS PO Prelims and IBPS Clerk Mains admit cards from ibps.in....Read More

When released, candidates can download their IBPS PO, Clerk admit cards or call letters using registration number and password/date of birth.

The result of the IBPS Clerk Prelims examination was announced on October 1. Those who have qualified in the test are eligible to appear for the mains examination, which is tentatively scheduled for October 13. the IBPS PO Prelims examination is tentatively scheduled for October 19 and 20.

Along with the admit cards, the institute will also share an information handout with the candidates. It will contain exam day guidelines and other important instructions.

IBPS Clerk 2024 is being held for 6,148 vacancies and IBPS PO 2024 is being held for 4,455 Probationary Officers/Management Trainee vacancies at participating banks.

Check live updates on IBPS PO, Clerk admit card 2024 below.