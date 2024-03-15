 IBPS PO 2024 Mains scorecard of candidates shortlisted for interview released | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
News / Education / Competitive Exams / IBPS PO 2024 Mains scorecard of candidates shortlisted for interview released

IBPS PO 2024 Mains scorecard of candidates shortlisted for interview released

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 15, 2024 01:14 PM IST

IBPS releases PO Mains scorecard 2024 for qualified candidates; access via the official website.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the BPS PO Mains scorecard and marks for candidates who qualified for the interview phase. Candidates who appeared for the exam can access and download the IBPS PO Mains scorecard 2024 by visiting the official website at ibps.in.

Applicants can view their score by entering their date of birth and registration number.

IBPS PO 2024 Mains scorecard link

IBPS PO Mains scorecard 2024: How to check

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the IBPS PO scorecard 2024.

Visit the IBPS official website at ibps.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ Scores of candidates shortlisted for interview of CRP PO/MT-XIII”

Next, enter your login credentials, such as your registration number and password.

Enter the captcha code.

Your IBPS PO scorecard 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

Save and take a printout for future reference.

Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
