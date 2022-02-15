IBPS PO Admit Card 2021 for Interview released, here’s direct link to download

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS PO Admit Card 2021 for interview. Candidates who will appear for the interview round can download the admit card through the official site of IBPS on ibps.in. The interview call letter will be available from February 14 to March 3, 2022 on the official website.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Those candidates who have qualified the mains exam are eligible to appear for the interview round. The main exam result was declared on February 10, 2022. The result will be available till February 16, 2022. To download the admit card for interview, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to download admit card here&nbsp;</strong>

IBPS PO Admit Card 2021: How to download

Visit the official site of IBPS on ibps.in.

Click on IBPS Interview Call Letter link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Interview will be conducted by the Participating Banks and coordinated by the Nodal Bank in each State/ UT with the help of IBPS. Interviews will be conducted at select centres. The centre, address of the venue, time & date of Interview will be informed to the shortlisted candidates in the call letter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}