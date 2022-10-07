Home / Education / Competitive Exams / IBPS PO admit card released at www.ibps.in, get link and know how to download

IBPS PO admit card released at www.ibps.in, get link and know how to download

competitive exams
Published on Oct 07, 2022 08:04 PM IST

IBPS has released the admit card for the Probationary Officer and Management Trainee (PO/MT) exam 2022.

IBPS PO admit card released at www.ibps.in
IBPS PO admit card released at www.ibps.in
ByHT Education Desk

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for the Probationary Officer and Management Trainee (PO/MT) exam 2022. Candidates who have registered for the IBPS PO examination can download the admit card from the official website at www.ibps.in. The last date to download the admit card is October 16.

The duration of the examination will be one hour and will consists for three sections.

Direct link to download the admit card

IBPS PO admit card 2022: How to download

Visit the official website ibps.in

Click on the download main admit card link for CRP-PO/MTs-XII

Key in your Registration No/ Roll No and date of birth and submit

The IBPS PO prelims admit card will appear on screen

Download and take a printout.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
check ibps.in ibps.in admit card. + 1 more
check ibps.in ibps.in admit card.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out