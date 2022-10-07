IBPS PO admit card released at www.ibps.in, get link and know how to download

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for the Probationary Officer and Management Trainee (PO/MT) exam 2022. Candidates who have registered for the IBPS PO examination can download the admit card from the official website at www.ibps.in. The last date to download the admit card is October 16.

The duration of the examination will be one hour and will consists for three sections.

Direct link to download the admit card

IBPS PO admit card 2022: How to download

Visit the official website ibps.in

Click on the download main admit card link for CRP-PO/MTs-XII

Key in your Registration No/ Roll No and date of birth and submit

The IBPS PO prelims admit card will appear on screen

Download and take a printout.