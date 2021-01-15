IBPS PO prelims result 2020 declared at ibps.in, main exam on Feb 4

IBPS PO Result 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Thursday declared the results for Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee CRP-X prelims examination on its official website at ibps.in.

Candidates who have appeared for the IBPS PO Prelims exam can check their results online. The IBPS PO Prelims result 2020 will be available on the website till January 20, 2021.

The IBPS PO Main exam 2020 will be held on February 4. Candidates who have cleared the prelims exam are eligible to appear for the main exam.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 3517 vacancies for Probationary Officers or Management Trainee in various banks such as Bank of India, Union Bank of India, UCO Bank, Allahabad Bank, Canara Bank, Indian Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Oriental Bank of Commerce and Corporation Bank.

How to check IBPS PO Result 2020:

Visit the officia website at ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the PO/MT result link scrolling on the top.

Login using your registration number and date of birth.

Your IBPS PO Prelims result will be displayed on the screen

