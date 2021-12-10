Home / Education / Competitive Exams / IBPS SO admit card 2021 out at ibps.in, direct link for hall tickets CRP-SPL-XI
  • IBPS SO prelims admit card 2021(CRP-SPL-XI) : The Institute of Banking Personnel selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS Specialist Officers (CRP-SPL-XI) preliminary exam admit cards.
IBPS SO prelims admit card 2021(CRP-SPL-XI) : Candidates can download their admit card or hall tickets from ibps.in by December 26.(ibps.in)
Published on Dec 10, 2021 08:37 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

IBPS SO prelims admit card 2021(CRP-SPL-XI) : The Institute of Banking Personnel selection (IBPS) on Friday, December 10 released the IBPS Specialist Officers XI (CRP-SPL-XI) preliminary exam admit cards on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit card or hall tickets from ibps.in before December 26, 2021.

IBPS will conduct the Specialist officer preliminary examination on December 26, 2021.

Direct link to download IBP SO prelims XI admit cards

How to download the IBPS SO prelims XI admit cards:

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

Click on the link that reads, ‘Click here to download the online prelim exam call letter for CRP-SPL-X1’

A new page will appear on the screen

Enter your credentials and login

Download the admit card and take its print out too.

Candidates should bring a copy of their admit card to the examination centre.

