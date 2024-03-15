 IBPS SO Main scorecard of candidates shortlisted for interview released, direct link here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
IBPS SO Main scorecard of candidates shortlisted for interview released, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 15, 2024 07:25 PM IST

IBPS releases SO Main scorecard for interview shortlisted candidates; download from ibps.in using registration number and date of birth.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS SO Main scorecard of candidates shortlisted for interview. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the IBPS SO Main scorecard from the official website at www.ibps.in. Candidates can check their scores using their registration number and date of birth.

IBPS SO Main scorecard of candidates shortlisted for interview released

IBPS SO Main scorecard link 

IBPS SO scorecard 2024: How to check

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the IBPS PO scorecard 2024.

Visit the IBPS official website at ibps.in.

On the homepage, click on the shortlisted candidates link

Next, enter your login credentials, such as your registration number and password.

Enter the captcha code.

Your IBPS SO scorecard 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

Save and take a printout for future reference.

Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams.
Exam and College Guide
