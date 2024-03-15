IBPS SO Main scorecard of candidates shortlisted for interview released, direct link here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS SO Main scorecard of candidates shortlisted for interview. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the IBPS SO Main scorecard from the official website at www.ibps.in. Candidates can check their scores using their registration number and date of birth. IBPS SO Main scorecard of candidates shortlisted for interview released

IBPS SO Main scorecard link

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

IBPS SO scorecard 2024: How to check

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the IBPS PO scorecard 2024.

Visit the IBPS official website at ibps.in.

On the homepage, click on the shortlisted candidates link

Next, enter your login credentials, such as your registration number and password.

Enter the captcha code.

Your IBPS SO scorecard 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

Save and take a printout for future reference.