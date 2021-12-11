Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / IBPS specialist office prelims admit card 2021: Download hall ticket at ibps.in
competitive exams

IBPS specialist office prelims admit card 2021: Download hall ticket at ibps.in

IBPS SO prelims admit cards 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit cards of online preliminary examination for recruitment to the post of specialist officers in participating banks (CRP SPL-XI).
IBPS SO prelims admit cards 2021: Candidates can download IBPS SO prelims admit card from the official website of IBPS at ibpsonline.ibps.in.(ibps.in)
Published on Dec 11, 2021 04:32 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

IBPS SO prelims admit cards 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit cards of online preliminary examination for recruitment to the post of specialist officers in participating banks (CRP SPL-XI). Candidates, who have to appear for the IBPS SO prelims exam, can download their admit card from the official website of IBPS at ibpsonline.ibps.in.

The facility to download the admit cards will remain active on the website till December 26, 2021.

Direct link to download IBPS SO admit card 2021

How to download IBPS SO admit card 2021:

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibpsonline.ibps.in

Click on the link that reads, “Click Here To Download Online Prelim Exam Call Letter for CRP-SPL-XI”

Again, click on on the link that reads, “Click here to Download Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP Specialist Officers-XI (CRP-SPL-XI)”

Submit your registration number, password and captcha code

The admit card will appear on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ibps.in ibps admit card.
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Human Rights Day 2021
General Bipin Rawat
Parliament Winter Session Live
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP