IBPS specialist office prelims admit card 2021: Download hall ticket at ibps.in

  • IBPS SO prelims admit cards 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit cards of online preliminary examination for recruitment to the post of specialist officers in participating banks (CRP SPL-XI).
IBPS SO prelims admit cards 2021: Candidates can download IBPS SO prelims admit card from the official website of IBPS at ibpsonline.ibps.in.
IBPS SO prelims admit cards 2021: Candidates can download IBPS SO prelims admit card from the official website of IBPS at ibpsonline.ibps.in.(ibps.in)
Published on Dec 11, 2021 04:32 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

IBPS SO prelims admit cards 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit cards of online preliminary examination for recruitment to the post of specialist officers in participating banks (CRP SPL-XI). Candidates, who have to appear for the IBPS SO prelims exam, can download their admit card from the official website of IBPS at ibpsonline.ibps.in.

The facility to download the admit cards will remain active on the website till December 26, 2021.

Direct link to download IBPS SO admit card 2021

How to download IBPS SO admit card 2021:

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibpsonline.ibps.in

Click on the link that reads, “Click Here To Download Online Prelim Exam Call Letter for CRP-SPL-XI”

Again, click on on the link that reads, “Click here to Download Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP Specialist Officers-XI (CRP-SPL-XI)”

Submit your registration number, password and captcha code

The admit card will appear on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

