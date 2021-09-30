ICAI CA December Exams 2021: Registration process ends today, here’s how to apply

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will close down the registration process for ICAI CA December Exams 2021 on September 30, 2021. The registration process will close for Foundation, Final, Intermediate courses. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can apply online through the official site of the ICAI Exam on icaiexam.icai.org.

The registration process was started on September 16. The last date for online submission of form with late fee is till October 3, 2021. Candidates who will apply from September 30 to October 3 will have to pay ₹600/- as additional fees (for Domestic & Kathmandu centers) and US$ 10 (for Overseas centers).

Direct link to apply here

ICAI CA December Exams 2021: How to apply

To apply for the examination candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of ICAI Exams on icaiexam.icai.org.

Click on ICAI CA Exams 2021 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details or register themselves.

Fill in the application fees and upload the necessary documents.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.