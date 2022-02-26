Home / Education / Competitive Exams / ICAI CA Inter result declared at caresults.icai.org, check direct link here
  • The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on February 26 has declared the CA Intermediate result
Updated on Feb 26, 2022 02:17 PM IST
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on February 26  has declared the CA Intermediate results. Candidates who appeared for the intermediate exam can check their results on the official websites of the institute at  caresults.icai.org.

Candidates can access their result through their Roll No and Pin or through their registration number.

Direct link to check the result&amp;nbsp;

ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2021: How To Check

 Visit the official websites at caresults.icai.org 

 On the homepage, click on the result link 

 Key in your credentials

CA Inter result will be displayed on the screen

 Download the result and take a print out for future reference.

 

