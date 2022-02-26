Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / ICAI CA Inter result expected to be out today at icai.org, here's how to check
competitive exams

ICAI CA Inter result expected to be out today at icai.org, here's how to check

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI CA Inter Result 2021is expected to release today.
ICAI CA Inter result expected to out today at www.icai.org, here's how to check
Updated on Feb 26, 2022 01:05 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI CA Inter Result 2021 is expected to release today on February 26. Candidates who have appeared for the ICAI CA Intermediate examination can check their result on the official website of ICAI CA at www.icai.org.

 Other official websites, such as caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in, can also be used to check the results.

ICAI CA Inter result 2021: How to check

Visit the official website of ICAI at www.icai.org

On the appeared homepage, check on the result tab

A new page will be displayed on your screen

Click on the ICAI CA result link

Key in your credentials

ICAI CA Inter result 2021 would be displayed on the screen

Check result and save the page

Take a print out for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
icai ca foundation
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP