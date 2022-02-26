Home / Education / Competitive Exams / ICAI CA Inter result expected to be out today at icai.org, here's how to check
ICAI CA Inter result expected to be out today at icai.org, here's how to check

  • Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI CA Inter Result 2021is expected to release today.
Updated on Feb 26, 2022 01:05 PM IST
Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI CA Inter Result 2021 is expected to release today on February 26. Candidates who have appeared for the ICAI CA Intermediate examination can check their result on the official website of ICAI CA at www.icai.org.

 Other official websites, such as caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in, can also be used to check the results.

ICAI CA Inter result 2021: How to check

Visit the official website of ICAI at www.icai.org

On the appeared homepage, check on the result tab

A new page will be displayed on your screen

Click on the ICAI CA result link

Key in your credentials

ICAI CA Inter result 2021 would be displayed on the screen

Check result and save the page

Take a print out for future reference.

