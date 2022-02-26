ICAI CA Inter result expected to be out today at icai.org, here's how to check
Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI CA Inter Result 2021 is expected to release today on February 26. Candidates who have appeared for the ICAI CA Intermediate examination can check their result on the official website of ICAI CA at www.icai.org.
Other official websites, such as caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in, can also be used to check the results.
ICAI CA Inter result 2021: How to check
Visit the official website of ICAI at www.icai.org
On the appeared homepage, check on the result tab
A new page will be displayed on your screen
Click on the ICAI CA result link
Key in your credentials
ICAI CA Inter result 2021 would be displayed on the screen
Check result and save the page
Take a print out for future reference.