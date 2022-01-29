ICAI CA May Exams 2022: Important notice for old course students released

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released an important notice for ICAI CA May Exams 2022. The notice has been released for old course students who wish to appear for CA May Exams. The official notice can be checked by candidates on the official site of ICAI on icai.org.

As per the <strong>official notice</strong>, candidates with old courses who have already appeared for the December examination can again appear for the May examination. December 2021 was the last exam of Intermediate (IPC) Course – Under Old Scheme and Final Course Examination – Under Old Scheme.

Students who want to appear for May exam will have to convert themselves from Earlier Scheme to Revised Scheme of Education and Training implemented w.e.f. 1st July, 2017 on or before March 13, 2022 through the official website of ICAI. Along with this, the last date of conversion from Common Proficiency Test (CPT) to Foundation is also March 13, 2022 for candidates who are appearing in May 22 examinations.

Meanwhile, ICAI has released final date sheet for Foundation, Intermediate, and Final course exams. The exam will be conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm as per the papers.

