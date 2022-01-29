Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / ICAI CA May Exams 2022: Important notice for old course students released
competitive exams

ICAI CA May Exams 2022: Important notice for old course students released

Important notice has been released for old course candidates for ICAI CA May Exams 2022. The official notice has been released on official website of ICAI on icai.org.  
ICAI CA May Exams 2022: Important notice for old course students released
Published on Jan 29, 2022 03:36 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released an important notice for ICAI CA May Exams 2022. The notice has been released for old course students who wish to appear for CA May Exams. The official notice can be checked by candidates on the official site of ICAI on icai.org. 

As per the &lt;strong&gt;official notice&lt;/strong&gt;, candidates with old courses who have already appeared for the December examination can again appear for the May examination. December 2021 was the last exam of Intermediate (IPC) Course – Under Old Scheme and Final Course Examination – Under Old Scheme. 

Students who want to appear for May exam will have to convert themselves from Earlier Scheme to Revised Scheme of Education and Training implemented w.e.f. 1st July, 2017 on or before March 13, 2022 through the official website of ICAI. Along with this, the last date of conversion from  Common Proficiency Test (CPT) to Foundation is also March 13, 2022 for candidates who are appearing in May 22 examinations. 

Meanwhile, ICAI has released final date sheet for Foundation, Intermediate, and Final course exams. The exam will be conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm as per the papers. 

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
icai ca foundation education
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Omicron
Beating Retreat
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP