ICAI ISA January Admit Card 2022 releasing today, here's how to download

ICAI ISA January Admit Card 2022 will be released today. Candidates can check the steps to download the admit card below. 
ICAI ISA January Admit Card 2022 releasing today, here’s how to download
Published on Dec 24, 2021 10:16 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will release ICAI ISA January Admit Card 2022 on December 24, 2021. Candidates who will appear for Information Systems Audit (ISA) Course Assessment Test - January 2022 can download the admit card through the official site of ISSAT on issat.icaiexam.icai.org. 

The examination will be conducted on January 8, 2022 from 9 am to 1 pm across the country at various exam centres. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through these simple steps given below. 

ICAI ISA January Admit Card 2022: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of ISSAT on issat.icaiexam.icai.org.
  • Click on ICAI ISA January Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

A candidate for the Information Systems Audit (ISA) Assessment Test shall be declared ordinarily to have passed the test if he / she secures a minimum of 60% (Sixty Percent) marks in aggregate in the ISA Course Assessment Test.

Statement of Marks will be issued to all the candidates who have appeared in the ISA Assessment Test normally in two weeks time from the date of declaration of result, while pass certificates to the qualified candidates will be issued normally in three months time.

