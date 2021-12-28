ICAI releases exam dates for Diploma on Management and Business finance

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI has released the exam dates for Diploma on Management and Business finance course. The examination dates can be checked on the official site of ICAI on icai.org.

The Group I examination will be conducted on January 20 and 21, 2022, Group II examination will be conducted on January 22 and 23, 2022 and Group III examination will be conducted on January 24 and 25, 2021.

The timing of the examination shall be from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm (i.e 2 hours). The mode of the examination shall be Computer Based Examination whereby the examination will be held online at allocated Computer Centres. The exam will be conducted at 15 exam centres across the country. The medium of the examination shall be English only, <strong>as per the official notice</strong>.

Candidates who want to apply online for the examination can do it through the official site of ICAI from January 7 to January 10, 2022. The examination fees payable for Diploma On Management & Business Finance course is ₹2,000/- per group. The fees should be paid online by using VISA or MASTER or MAESTRO Credit / Debit Card / Rupay Card / Net Banking / Bhim UPI.

