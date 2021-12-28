Home / Education / Competitive Exams / ICAI releases exam dates for Diploma on Management and Business finance
competitive exams

ICAI releases exam dates for Diploma on Management and Business finance

ICAI has released exam dates for Diploma on Management and Business finance. The examination for Group I, II and III will be conducted in January 2022. 
CA Nov Exam 2021: ICAI to conduct live coaching classes for Final, Inter courses
CA Nov Exam 2021: ICAI to conduct live coaching classes for Final, Inter courses
Published on Dec 28, 2021 01:28 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI has released the exam dates for Diploma on Management and Business finance course. The examination dates can be checked on the official site of ICAI on icai.org. 

The Group I examination will be conducted on January 20 and 21, 2022, Group II examination will be conducted on January 22 and 23, 2022 and Group III examination will be conducted on January 24 and 25, 2021. 

The timing of the examination shall be from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm (i.e 2 hours). The mode of the examination shall be Computer Based Examination whereby the examination will be held online at allocated Computer Centres. The exam will be conducted at 15 exam centres across the country. The medium of the examination shall be English only, &lt;strong&gt;as per the official notice&lt;/strong&gt;.

Candidates who want to apply online for the examination can do it through the official site of ICAI from January 7 to January 10, 2022. The examination fees payable for Diploma On Management & Business Finance course is 2,000/- per group. The fees should be paid online by using VISA or MASTER or MAESTRO Credit / Debit Card / Rupay Card / Net Banking / Bhim UPI.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
education
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 28, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out