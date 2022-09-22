ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 answer key, question paper, responses out on icar.nta.nic.in

ICAR AIEEA UG 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) has published question papers, responses and answer key of the ICAR AIEEA UG examination, 2022. These documents can be accessed through candidates' login tab on icar.nta.nic.in.

The entrance exam for admission to undergraduate courses at participating agricultural universities was conducted on September 13 and 14 in computer based test (CBT) mode.

Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key can challenge it by paying a fee of ₹200 per question.

Challenges made by candidates will be reviewed by subject experts and if found to be correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly.

Based on the revised final answer Key, result will be prepared and declared.

Candidates can expect ICAR AIEEA UG results soon after the release of final answer key.

“No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized after the challenge will be final. No grievance with regard to answer key(s) after declaration of result will be entertained. The decision of the experts on the challenges shall be final and no further communication will be entertained,” NTA said.

Download ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 answer key, question paper, responses.

