ICSI CS Admit Card 2021 for Dec session released, here’s direct link to download

Institute of Company Secretaries of India has released ICSI CS Admit Card 2021. Candidates who will appear for the CS Executive and Professional Program Exam will be able to download the admit card through the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu. The admit card will not be sent in physical form.

The December 2021 session of CS Executive and Professional Programme Examination will be scheduled to be held during December 21 to December 30, 2021. The Institute will not send the admit card in physical form by post, as per official notice. Candidates can check and download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download here

ICSI CS Admit Card 2021: How to download

Visit the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu.

Click on What’s New section link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will click on ICSI CS Admit Card 2021 link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates will have to download the self declaration certificate along with the admit card. Fill the self declaration form and fill the same carefully and submit it to the Superintendent of Exam Centre on the first day of exam.