ICSI CS Admit Card 2022 released, here’s direct link to download

Institute of Company Secretaries of India has released ICSI CS Admit Card 2022. The admit card has been released for Executive and Professional programmes examination through the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The examination will be conducted on June 1 to June 10, 2022 at various exam centres across the country. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to download ICSI CS Admit Card 2022 here&nbsp;</strong>

ICSI CS Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu.

Click on Latest Updates link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on ICSI CS June exam admit cards link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the <strong>notice released by the Institute</strong>, the admit card should be downloaded immediately to avoid last minute inconvenience. After taking the printout of the admit card, students are advised to carefully verify all the particulars mentioned therein i.e. Name, Photograph, Signature, Registration Number, stage of exam, examination centre, medium and module of examination, dates and timings of exam, details of paper-wise exemption granted, instructions to examinees.