ICSI CS December Admit Card 2021 for Foundation course released, direct link here

Institute of Company Secretaries of India has released ICSI CS December Admit Card 2021 for the Foundation course. The e-admit card for eligible students has been released on the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu. The CS Foundation Programme Examination has been scheduled to be conducted on January 3 and 4, 2021.

The exam will be conducted via remote proctoring mode. Candidates who will appear for the exam are advised to carefully verify all the particulars mentioned therein i.e. Name, Photograph, Signature, Registration Number, Dates and Timings of Examination, Details of Paper-wise exemption granted, instructions to examinees etc.

ICSI CS December Admit Card 2021: How to download

To download the admit card candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu.

Click on What’s New section link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will click on ICSI CS Admit Card 2021 link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Meanwhile, the December 2021 session of CS Executive and Professional Programme Examination will be scheduled to be held during December 21 to December 30, 2021. The admit card for the same has already been released last week.

