ICSI CS December Result 2021: Professional & Exe. Course result date released

ICSI CS December Result 2021 professional and executive course date released. Candidates can check the result date below. 
Published on Feb 18, 2022 11:48 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Institute of Company Secretaries of India has released ICSI CS December Result 2021 date. The result date has been released for Professional and Executive course. Candidates who have appeared for the examination conducted in December 2021 can check the result on February 25, 2022 on the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu. 

As per the &lt;strong&gt;result date and time notice&lt;/strong&gt;, the Professional Programme result will be announced at 11 am on February 25 and Executive Programme result will be announced at 2 pm on the same date for both old and new syllabus. The result along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be available on the Institute’s website on declaration of result. 

Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme (Old and New Syllabus) Examinations will be uploaded on the website of the Institute immediately after the declaration of result for downloading by candidates. However, the Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) Examination will be despatched to the candidates at their registered address soon after declaration of the result.

Moreover, the next examination for Executive Programme and Professional Programme will be held from June 1 to June 10, 2022. The registration process for the examination will begin from February 26, 2022.

