ICSI CS December Result 2021: Window for verification of marks opens today

Institute of Company Secretaries of India has opened the verification of marks window for ICSI CS December Result 2021. The verification of marks in any subject of CS exam can be done by all appeared candidates through the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu. The last date for submitting applications for verification of marks is till February 9, 2022.

The interested candidates can apply for verification of marks either through online or off-line mode as per prescribed procedure with requisite fee @ Rs. 250/- per subject. To optimize the use of online mode of payment, candidates are advised to submit their request/s through online mode for a quicker and hassle-free response, read the <strong>official notice</strong>.

Candidates who want to apply for verification of marks through offline mode can download the application form available on the website and send the same duly filled in along with the requisite fee through Speed/Registered Post. The fee can be paid either by way of demand draft favouring “The Institute of Company Secretaries of India” payable at New Delhi; or in cash at the Regional/Chapter/Noida Office.

The ICSI CS December Result 2021 was declared on January 19, 2022. Candidates can check the result and other details on the official site of ICSI.