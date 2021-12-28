ICSI CS Exam 2021: Mock test for Foundation course to be conducted tomorrow

Institute of Company Secretaries of India will conduct ICSI CS Exam 2021 foundation course mock test on December 29, 2021. Candidates who will appear for the foundation course exam can take up the mock test to be conducted tomorrow. Candidates mock test link can be checked on the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu.

The examination will be conducted on January 3 and 4, 2022 through remote proctored mode. The mock test will be conducted for 1 hour duration and the appearance in the mock test is compulsory in view of its importance and usefulness for the students, <strong>read the official notice</strong>.

All the students who will appear for the mock test will have to login 30 minutes prior to the stipulated time. The batch timings, user ID and password for the mock test to be conducted tomorrow will be communicated by e-mail/ SMS to the students separately.

The students will have to download the safe exam browser in advance in their laptop/ desktop from which they will be appearing in the mock test.

Meanwhile, ICSI CS December Admit Card 2021 for the Foundation course has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of ICSI.

