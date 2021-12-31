ICSI CS June 2022 Exam dates for Executive, Professional, Foundation released

Institute of Company Secretaries of India has released ICSI CS June 2022 Exam dates. The Company Secretaries examination dates have been released for the Executive, Professional, and Foundation course. Candidates who will appear for the examination can check the exam timetable through the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu.

As per the timetable, executive and professional exams will begin on June 1 and will end on June 10, 2022. The exam will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon. For the Foundation course, the exam will be conducted on June 15 and 16, 2022. The exam will be conducted in two shifts- Paper I and Paper III will be conducted from 9.30 am to 11 am and Paper II and Paper IV will be conducted from 4 pm to 5.30 pm.

The Institute reserves June 11, 12, 13 and 14, 2022 to meet any exigency. Candidates who will appear for the exam can download the time table through these simple steps given below.

<strong>ICSI CS June 2022 Exam time table for Executive and Professional course</strong>

<strong>ICSI CS June 2022 Exam time table for Foundation course&nbsp;</strong>

ICSI CS June 2022 Exam: How to download time table

Visit the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu.

Click on Whats New section available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will get ICSI CS June 2022 Exam time table for all courses.

Check the exam time table and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.