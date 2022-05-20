ICSI CS June exam admit cards: Here's how to download hall tickets

Institute of Company Secretaries of India is expected to release the ICSI CS June exam admit cards anytime soon. Candidates who will appear for CS Executive & Professional Programme Examinations can download the admit card through the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu.

The examination for Executive and professional will be conducted from June 1 to June 10, 2022 at various exam centres across the country. The CS Foundation exam will be conducted on June 15 and June 16, 2022. Candidates who want to appear for the examination can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

ICSI CS June exam admit cards: How to download

Visit the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu.

Click on Latest Updates link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on ICSI CS June exam admit cards link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of ICSI.