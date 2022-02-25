Home / Education / Competitive Exams / ICSI CS Executive Programme Results 2021 declared at icsi.edu, link here
ICSI CS Executive Programme Results 2021 declared at icsi.edu, link here

  • Institute of Company Secretaries of India has released ICSI CS December 2021 result for Professional & Executive programme on February 25.
ICSI CS December 2021: Professional &amp; Executive exam result declared, link here
Updated on Feb 25, 2022 02:07 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

 Institute of Company Secretaries of India has released ICSI CS December  2021 result for  Professional & Executive programme on February 25. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result on the official website at www.icsi.edu.

Professional Programme results was announced at 11 a.m.  for both old and new syllabus, and Executive Programme results is announced at 2 p.m.

Here is the direct link to check Executive Programme result.

ICSI CS December Result 2021: How to check CS Executive Programme result

Visit the official website at icsi.edu.

Click “CS Result December 2021” link, on the homepage

Enter your login credentials

The CS December result will be displayed on the screen

Download and keep the copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates will receive a Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) Examination at their registered address. If a candidate does not get a physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement within 30 days of the results being announced, he or she should contact the Institute at exam@icsi.edu.

