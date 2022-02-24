ICSI CS result 2021 to be released tomorrow at www.icsi.edu, know how to check

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the CS December 2021 result for Professional and Executive courses tomorrow, February 25. All the concerned candidates can check their result on the official website of ICSI at www.icsi.edu.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ICSI CS Professional result will be announced at 11 a.m. on February 25, and the CS Executive December result 2021 will be announced at 2 p.m. for both the old and new curriculum, according to the schedule.

ICSI December 2021 result: Know how to check

Visit the official website at icsi.edu.

On the homepage, click on “CS Result December 2021” link

Key in your credentials

The CS December result will be displayed on the screen

Download it and take a print out for future reference.

After result declaration, ICSI will declare the Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme (Old and New Syllabus) Examinations will be uploaded on the website of the Institute .