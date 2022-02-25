ICSI CS result 2021 today Live: CS CS professional result declared at icsi.edu
- The result of Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) CS Professional exam has been announced on Friday, February 25. The Company Secretary (CS) executive programme (old and new syllabus) results will be released at 2 p.m.
Following the announcement of the results, a formal e-result-cum-marks statement for CS Executive applicants will be posted on the official website, while the result cum mark sheets for CS Professional candidates will be sent it to the registered addresses.
Fri, 25 Feb 2022 11:13 AM
ICSI CS professional 2021 result: Direct link here
The ICSI CS Professional result has been announced at 11 a.m. All the concerned candidates can check their result on the official website of ICSI at www.icsi.edu or here's the direct link to check the result.
Fri, 25 Feb 2022 11:08 AM
How to check CS professional 2021 result
Visit the official website- icsi.edu
Click on the designated result link
Key in your credentials
Submit and access the CS Executive and CS Professional result.
Fri, 25 Feb 2022 11:06 AM
Fri, 25 Feb 2022 10:59 AM
Fri, 25 Feb 2022 10:58 AM
Fri, 25 Feb 2022 10:53 AM
ICSI CS Result 2021: Next exam date
The next examination for the Executive and Professional Programs will be held from June 1st to June 10th, 2022, and the online Examination enrollment form, along with the required Examination cost, must be submitted by February 26th, 2022.
Fri, 25 Feb 2022 10:44 AM
ICSI CS Result 2021: Marksheets will be sent to the registered addresses.
After the result is declared, the candidates will receive a Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) Examination at their registered address. If a candidate does not receive a physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement within 30 days following the announcement of the results, he or she should contact the Institute at exam@icsi.edu with his or her details.
Fri, 25 Feb 2022 10:41 AM
ICSI CS Result 2021: Marks sheet
ICSI will issue the Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Program after the results are announced (Old and New Syllabus) Exams will be made available on the Institute's website.
Fri, 25 Feb 2022 10:40 AM
Fri, 25 Feb 2022 10:38 AM
Fri, 25 Feb 2022 10:36 AM
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the CS Executive exam and CS Professional exam results today, February 25. Candidates can check their result on the official website of ICSI at www.icsi.edu.