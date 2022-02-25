ICSI CS result 2021 today Live: CS CS professional result declared at icsi.edu

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on February 25, has declared the CS December 2021 result for Professional courses. The result of Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) CS Executive and Professional examination will be available on the CSI official website at icsi.edu.

According to the schedule, the ICSI CS Professional result will be announced at 11 a.m. on February 25, and the CS Executive December result 2021 will be announced at 2 p.m. for both the old and new curriculum.

Following the announcement of the results, a formal e-result-cum-marks statement for CS Executive applicants will be posted on the official website, while the result cum mark sheets for CS Professional candidates will be sent it to the registered addresses.