ICSI CS result 2021 today Live: CS CS professional result declared at icsi.edu

  • The result of Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) CS  Professional exam has been announced on Friday, February 25. The Company Secretary (CS) executive programme (old and new syllabus) results will be released at 2 p.m.
Updated on Feb 25, 2022 11:15 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on February 25, has declared the  CS December 2021 result for Professional courses. The result of Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) CS Executive and Professional examination will be available on the CSI official website  at icsi.edu.

According to the schedule, the ICSI CS Professional result will be announced at 11 a.m. on February 25, and the CS Executive December result 2021 will be announced at 2 p.m. for both the old and new curriculum.

Following the announcement of the results, a formal e-result-cum-marks statement for CS Executive applicants will be posted on the official website, while the result cum mark sheets for CS Professional candidates will be sent it to the registered addresses.

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 25, 2022 11:13 AM IST

    ICSI CS professional 2021 result: Direct link here

    The ICSI CS Professional result has been announced at 11 a.m. All the concerned candidates can check their result on the official website of ICSI at www.icsi.edu or here's the direct link to check the result.

  • Feb 25, 2022 11:08 AM IST

    How to check CS professional 2021 result

    Visit the official website- icsi.edu

    Click on the designated result link

    Key in your credentials

    Submit and access the CS Executive and CS Professional result.

  • Feb 25, 2022 11:06 AM IST

    ICSI CS professional 2021 result at 11 am

    The ICSI CS Professional 2021 result declared at 11 am.

  • Feb 25, 2022 10:59 AM IST

    ICSI CS executive result at 2 pm

     

    The Company Secretary (CS) executive programme (old and new syllabus) results will be released at 2 p.m. Candidates can get the results on the icsi.edu website. Select the 'download result' option. Log in with your username and password. On the screen, you'll see the ICSI CS result. Take a printout of it when you've downloaded it.

  • Feb 25, 2022 10:58 AM IST

    ICSI CS professional 2021 result to be declared at 11 am

    The result for the professional programme (old and new syllabus) will be announced on February 25 at 11 a.m., according to the official release.

  • Feb 25, 2022 10:53 AM IST

    ICSI CS Result 2021: Next exam date

    The next examination for the Executive and Professional Programs will be held from June 1st to June 10th, 2022, and the online Examination enrollment form, along with the required Examination cost, must be submitted by February 26th, 2022.

  • Feb 25, 2022 10:44 AM IST

    ICSI CS Result 2021: Marksheets will be sent to the registered addresses.

    After the result is declared, the candidates will receive a Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) Examination at their registered address. If a candidate does not receive a physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement within 30 days following the announcement of the results, he or she should contact the Institute at exam@icsi.edu with his or her details.

  • Feb 25, 2022 10:41 AM IST

    ICSI CS Result 2021: Marks sheet

    ICSI will issue the Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Program after the results are announced (Old and New Syllabus) Exams will be made available on the Institute's website.

  • Feb 25, 2022 10:40 AM IST

    ICSI CS Result 2021: Result time

    The ICSI CS Professional result will be announced at 11 a.m. on February 25, and the CS Executive December result 2021 will be announced at 2 p.m. for both the old and new curriculum, according to the schedule.

  • Feb 25, 2022 10:38 AM IST

    ICSI CS Result 2021: How To Check

    Visit the official website at icsi.edu

    Click on the  result link, on the homepage

    Enter details including the roll number and registration number

    Submit and access the CS Executive and CS Professional result

    Download CS result, take a print out for further reference.

  • Feb 25, 2022 10:36 AM IST

    ICSI CS Executive, Professional Exam Results 2021

    ICSI CS Executive, Professional Exam Results 2021 Today

    The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the CS Executive exam and CS Professional exam results today, February 25. Candidates can check their result on the official website of ICSI at www.icsi.edu.

