ICSI CSEET Exam 2022 tomorrow, check exam day guidelines here

Institute of Company Secretaries of India will conduct ICSI CSEET Exam 2022 on May 7, 2022. The Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test will be conducted across the country in remote proctored mode for all the registered candidates. The admit card was released by the Institute on April 30, 2022.

ICSI CSEET Exam 2022: Exam day guidelines here

Candidates who will be appearing for the examination to be conducted tomorrow can check the exam day guidelines below.

The batch timings, User Id and Password for the CSEET shall be communicated by E-Mail / SMS to the candidates separately. Candidates will have to login 30 minutes prior to the test start time. Candidates will have to appear in the test using credentials sent at your Email Id’s or through SMS. All the appearing candidates should download the admit cards along with the instructions to be followed during exam from the website. The instructions should be read carefully before appearing for the exam. All candidates are advised to download the mandatory Safe Exam Browser (SEB) in advance in their laptop/desktop from which they will appearing in CSEET. Candidates should not follow any unfair means as specified in the instructions as everyone will be monitored throughout the test. Resorting to any kind of unfair means will lead to cancellation of CSEET exam.

