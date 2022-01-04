ICSI CSEET January 2022: Mock test to be conducted today, exam on Jan 8

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India will conduct ICSI CSEET January 2022 mock test on January 4, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the mock test can do it through the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu. Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test is scheduled to be conducted on Saturday, January 8, 2022 through Remote Proctored mode.

The mock test will be conducted for 2 hours and appearance in the mock test is compulsory in view of its importance and usefulness for the candidates, <strong>as per the official notice</strong>. Candidates will have to login to the system 30 minutes prior to the stipulated time.

The Institute has communicated the batch timings, user ID and password for the mock test by e-mail/ SMS to the candidates separately. All the candidates who will appear for the mock test will have to mandatorily download the Safe Exam Browser (SEB) in advance in their laptop/desktop from which they will be appearing in the Mock Test/CSEET.

ICSI CSEET January 2022: How to appear for mock test

To download the link, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu.

Click on ICSI CSEET January 2022 mock test link available on the home page.

A PDF file will open where candidates can check the link of SEB available.

Click on the link and enter the necessary details.

Once done click on submit.

You can appear for mock test.

