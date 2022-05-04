ICSI CSEET Mock Test 2022 to be conducted again today on icsi.edu

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India will re-conduct ICSI CSEET Mock Test 2022. The mock test for Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test will again be conducted on May 4, 2022. Candidates who want to appear for the mock test again can check the official notice on the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu.

Earlier, the mock test was conducted on May 3, 2022. The reason to conduct the mock test again was taken after the Institute observed that some of the candidates were not able to appear in the mock test held on the aforesaid date due to various reasons, <strong>as per official notice</strong>.

So, the Institute has arranged one more repeat mock test for such candidates (absentees only) on May 4, 2022 so that they get familiar with the test before appearing in the CSEET scheduled on May 7, 2022.

Candidates will have to login 30 minutes prior to the stipulated time. The batch timings, User Id and Password for the Mock Test have been communicated by E-Mail / SMS to the candidates separately. As per the notice, appearing candidates will have to download the safe exam browser in advance in their laptop/desktop from which they will be appearing in the Mock Test/CSEET.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON