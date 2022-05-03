ICSI CSEET Mock Test 2022 to be conducted today, exam on May 7

Institute of Company Secretaries of India will conduct ICSI CSEET Mock Test 2022 on May 3, 2022. The Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test will be conducted on May 7, 2022. Candidates who will appear for the examination can appear for mock test on the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu.

As per the <strong>official notice</strong>, to familiarize the candidates with the remote proctoring process, the Institute has decided to conduct a mock test for 2 hour’s duration on May 3, 2022. Appearance in the mock test is compulsory in view of its importance and usefulness for the Candidates. It will be in the best interest of the candidates.

Candidates will haver to login 30 minutes prior to the stipulated time. The batch timings, User Id and Password for the Mock Test to be conducted on May 3, 2022 have been communicated by E-Mail / SMS to the candidates separately. All the appearing candidates will have to download the Safe Exam browser (SEB) in advance in their laptop/desktop from which they will be appearing in the Mock Test/CSEET.

Meanwhile, the Institute has released ICSI CSEET Admit Card on April 30, 2022. Candidates can download the admit card by entering the registration number and date of birth. For more related details candidates can check the official site of ICSI.

