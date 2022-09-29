Home / Education / Competitive Exams / IGNOU July Session 2022: Last date tomorrow to apply for Online, ODL courses

IGNOU July Session 2022: Last date tomorrow to apply for Online, ODL courses

Published on Sep 29, 2022 04:22 PM IST

IGNOU July Session 2022 registration for Online and ODL courses will close tomorrow, September 29, 2022. Candidates can apply online through the direct link given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Indira Gandhi National Open University will close down the registration process for IGNOU July Session 2022 on September 30, 2022. The registration process will close for online and ODL programmes. Candidates can apply online through the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

To apply for the courses, candidates need to have these documents with them- scanned photograph, scanned signature, scanned copy of age proof, scanned copy of relevant educational qualification, experience certificate, category certificate and BPL certificate. Candidates can follow these steps given below to apply.

Direct link to apply for IGNOU July Session 2022 online courses

Direct link to apply for IGNOU July Session 2022 ODL courses 

IGNOU July Session 2022: How to apply

  • Visit the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.
  • Click on IGNOU July Session 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.
  • Make the payment of the application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

It is necessary to scan documents from your originals. The payment of fees should be through credit card, debit card and net banking. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IGNOU.

