IGNOU June TEE exam begins on July 22, get link to download hall ticket

Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU June Tee 2022 admit card has been released today, July 20. The June 2022 Term-end Examinations of the Indira Gandhi National Open University for various Academic Programmes will commence from July 22 and will end on September 5. Candidates can download hall ticket from the official website at www.ignou.ac.in.

The University has built 831 examination centers, including 18 centers overseas and 82 centers in jails for inmates. Hall Tickets have been issued to 769482 eligible students who applied to take the term-end exam.

“The Examination Centres have been instructed to allow students to appear in examinations even if the students do not possess the Hall Ticket, but their names exist in the list of examinees/Attendance Sheets for these centres," reads the official press release.

During the exam, the students must have a valid photo ID card that was provided by the university or government. Mobile phones and other electronic devices are not permitted inside exam rooms.

IGNOU TEE 2022 hall ticket: How to download

Go to the official website at ignou.ac.in.

On the homepage," Hall Ticket for June 2022 Term End Examination"

Key in your credentials and log in

Check and take a printout for future reference