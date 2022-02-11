Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / IGNOU Ph.D Entrance Exam 2021: Exam city intimation link activated, check here
competitive exams

IGNOU Ph.D Entrance Exam 2021: Exam city intimation link activated, check here

IGNOU Ph.D Entrance Exam 2021 city intimation link has been activated. Candidates can check the exam city through the official site of NTA IGNOU on ignou.nta.ac.in. 
IGNOU Ph.D Entrance Exam 2021: Exam city intimation link activated, check here
Published on Feb 11, 2022 01:34 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

National Testing Agency, NTA has activated the IGNOU Ph.D Entrance Exam 2021 exam city intimation link on February 11, 2022. Candidates who will appear for Ph.D entrance examination can check the exam city through the official site of NTA IGNOU on ignou.nta.ac.in. 

 As per the &lt;strong&gt;official notice&lt;/strong&gt;, the advance Intimation Slip informing the candidates of the allotment of the exam city has been hosted on the official website. The candidates are required to check/download the same using their Application No. and Date of Birth from the website. 

The Agency has also directed the candidates that this is not the admit card for the entrance examination. This is only an advance intimation of the exam city allotted where the examination centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The admit card for the same will be issued in due course of time. 

The Indira Gandhi National Open University Ph.D. examination will be conducted on February 24, 2022. The duration of the exam is 180 minutes and the timing of the exam is 10 am to 1 pm. The question paper will comprise 100 questions and the medium of paper will be in Hindi or English. There is no negative marking in the exam. Each question will carry 4 marks. 

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ignou education
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Gehraiyaan movie review
Election 2022 Live
IPL 2022 mega auction
Horoscope Today
Promise Day 2022
Badhaai Do review
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP