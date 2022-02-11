IGNOU Ph.D Entrance Exam 2021: Exam city intimation link activated, check here

National Testing Agency, NTA has activated the IGNOU Ph.D Entrance Exam 2021 exam city intimation link on February 11, 2022. Candidates who will appear for Ph.D entrance examination can check the exam city through the official site of NTA IGNOU on ignou.nta.ac.in.

As per the <strong>official notice</strong>, the advance Intimation Slip informing the candidates of the allotment of the exam city has been hosted on the official website. The candidates are required to check/download the same using their Application No. and Date of Birth from the website.

The Agency has also directed the candidates that this is not the admit card for the entrance examination. This is only an advance intimation of the exam city allotted where the examination centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The admit card for the same will be issued in due course of time.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University Ph.D. examination will be conducted on February 24, 2022. The duration of the exam is 180 minutes and the timing of the exam is 10 am to 1 pm. The question paper will comprise 100 questions and the medium of paper will be in Hindi or English. There is no negative marking in the exam. Each question will carry 4 marks.

