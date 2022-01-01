IGNOU Ph.D Entrance Exam 2021: Last date to apply extended till January 7

National Testing Agency, NTA has extended the last date to apply for IGNOU Ph.D Entrance Exam 2021. The last date has been extended till January 7, 2022. Candidates who still have not applied for the examination can apply online through the official site of NTA IGNOU on ignou.nta.ac.in.

Earlier, the last date to apply was till December 31, 2021. The extension has been given keeping in view of a large number of requests received for the same. As per the <strong>revised schedule</strong>, the last date for payment of application fee is till January 8, 2022 and the correction in application form can be done by candidates from January 9 to January 11, 2022.

The candidates are requested to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as no further chance of correction will be provided to the candidates after the above mentioned correction period. To apply for the entrance examination candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to apply here&nbsp;</strong>

IGNOU Ph.D Entrance Exam 2021: How to apply

Visit the official site of NTA IGNOU on ignou.nta.ac.in.

Click on IGNOU registration link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

