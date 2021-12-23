IGNOU PhD entrance exam registration extended till Dec 31: NTA

The registration deadline for the IGNOU PhD entrance exam has been extended till December 31, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said on Wednesday. Candidates can apply at the official website of the NTA. After registration, candidates will be allowed to make corrections in their application form from January 1 to January 3.

IGNOU PhD entrance exam: Know how to register

Go to the official website, ignou.nta.ac.in

Click on IGNOU PhD registration

Fill the application form

Submit the form along with the registration fee

“In continuation to the Public Notice dated 05.12.2021 regarding the submission of the Online Application Form of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU Ph.D.) Entrance Examination 2021 for admission to various Ph.D. Courses for the Academic Session 2021-22, it is hereby informed that the last date for the submission of Online Application Form has been extended from 22 December 2021 to 31 December 2021,” the NTA notification reads.

“The candidates are requested to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as no further chance of correction will be provided to the candidates after the above mentioned correction period,” the NTA has informed candidates.

