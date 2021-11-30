Home / Education / Competitive Exams / IGNOU TEE December 2021 assignment submission deadline extended
IGNOU TEE December 2021 assignment submission deadline extended

  • IGNOU has extended the deadline for submission of assignments and projects of TEE December 2021 till December 31.
Published on Nov 30, 2021 06:14 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The last date for submission of assignment, project report, dissertation, internship, field work journal (practicum), etc. for the term end exam scheduled to be held in December 2021 has been extended till December 31, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) said on Tuesday.

Students can submit the assignment and other copies either online or offline. 

Meanwhile, the IGNOU has released the tentative datesheet for TEE December 2021. As per the tentative date sheet, the December Term End Examination will begin on January 20, 2022 and will end on February 22, 2022. 

The examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 1 pm and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. 

The varsity will open the portal for online submission of examination form for December 2021 term-end examination in due course of time. 

 

 

