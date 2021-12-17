IGNOU TEE December 2021: Exam form submission date extended, notice here

Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the IGNOU TEE December 2021 exam form submission date. The exam form submission date has been extended till December 19, 2021 up to 12 am. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

The last date for online submission of examination form with late fee of ₹1100/- plus ₹200/- per course has been extended from December 20 to December 31 upto 12 am, as per the official notice. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow these simple steps given below.

IGNOU TEE December 2021: How to apply

Visit the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

Click on link for December TEE exam form submission available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill the examination form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Meanwhile, IGNOU has extended the assignment submission date for IGNOU TEE December 2021. The last date to submit the assignment is till December 31, 2021. On the other hand, the examination will begin on January 20 and will end on February 22, 2022.

Last date to Apply Online for TEE Dec-21 extended pic.twitter.com/LSsk8acmoB — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) December 16, 2021

