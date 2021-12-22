Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IGNOU TEE December 2021: Last date to apply till tomorrow on ignou.ac.in

IGNOU TEE December 2021 registration will end tomorrow, December 22, 2021. Candidates can register online through the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in. 
Published on Dec 22, 2021 02:33 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Indira Gandhi National Open University will close down the registration process for IGNOU TEE December 2021 on December 23, 2021. The registration process was started on November 17, 2021. Candidates can apply for Term End Examination for December 2021 through the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in. 

The last date for online submission of examination form with late fee of 1100/- plus 200/- per course has been extended from December 24 to December 31, 2021, as per the official notice. Candidates can apply online through these simple steps given below. 

Direct link to register here 

IGNOU TEE December 2021: How to apply 

  • Visit the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.
  • Click on link for December TEE exam form submission available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Fill the examination form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done click on submit.
  • Your application has been submitted.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The December, 2021 Term-end Examinations of the University is likely to commence from January 20, 202 and will end on February 22, 2022. The University will try to accommodate the students in the examination centre opted by them.

 

