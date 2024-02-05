Indira Gandhi National Open University has activated the IGNOU TEE December 2023 re-evaluation and copy of answer script link. Candidates who want to apply for re-evaluation and ask for copy of answer script can do it through the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in. IGNOU TEE December 2023: Re-evaluation & copy of answer script link activated

As per the official notice, the Board of Management has considered and approved the change in time period for re-evaluation of answer scripts to 40 days (from earlier 30 days) and for photocopy of answer scripts to 30 days (from earlier 45 days) from the date of declaration of results.

Direct link to apply for re-evaluation & copy of answer script

IGNOU TEE December 2023: How to apply for re-evaluation & copy of answer script

To apply for re-evaluation and copy of answer scripts, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Click on IGNOU TEE December 2023 re-evaluation and copy of answer script link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and apply for re-evaluation.

Once done, click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Re-evaluation and copy of Answer scripts is not available for Following Exam for Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) type and conducted on OMR sheets-these Course Code PCO01, BSHF101, FST01, BNS041, BNS042, BLI011, BLII012, BLII013, BLII104, BEVAE181. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IGNOU.