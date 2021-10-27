Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / IIM CAT Admit Card 2021 releasing today, here’s how to download
competitive exams

IIM CAT Admit Card 2021 releasing today, here’s how to download

IIM CAT Admit Card 2021 will release today, October 27, 2021. Candidates can download the admit card through these simple steps given below. 
IIM CAT Admit Card 2021 releasing today, here’s how to download(HT FILE)
Published on Oct 27, 2021 07:30 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Indian Institutes of Management will release IIM CAT Admit Card 2021 on October 27, 2021. Candidates who will appear for Common Admission Test can download the admit card from the official site of IIM CAT on iimcat.ac.in. The admit card will release at 5 pm today and will be available till November 28. 

The examination will be conducted on November 28, 2021 across the country in three sessions. CAT will be conducted in centres spread across around 158 test cities. Test cities will be mentioned in the CAT website and the name of the test centre will be indicated in the Admit Card. To download the admit card candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

IIM CAT Admit Card 2021: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of IIM CAT on iimcat.ac.in.
  • Click on IIM CAT Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

RELATED STORIES

The CAT results are likely to be declared by the second week of January, 2022. The CAT 2021 score is valid only till December 31, 2022 and will accordingly be accessible on the website.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iim cat cat admissions cat exam
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

SSC CHSL admit card released for skill test, direct link here

HSSC staff nurse results 2021 declared at hssc.gov.in, link for result

BPSC CDPO exam date announced at bpsc.bih.nic.in portal

SSC CHSL 2019 skill test on Nov 3, exam guidelines released
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Bigg Boss 15
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP