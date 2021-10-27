IIM CAT Admit Card 2021 releasing today, here’s how to download

Indian Institutes of Management will release IIM CAT Admit Card 2021 on October 27, 2021. Candidates who will appear for Common Admission Test can download the admit card from the official site of IIM CAT on iimcat.ac.in. The admit card will release at 5 pm today and will be available till November 28.

The examination will be conducted on November 28, 2021 across the country in three sessions. CAT will be conducted in centres spread across around 158 test cities. Test cities will be mentioned in the CAT website and the name of the test centre will be indicated in the Admit Card. To download the admit card candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

IIM CAT Admit Card 2021: How to download

Visit the official site of IIM CAT on iimcat.ac.in.

Click on IIM CAT Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The CAT results are likely to be declared by the second week of January, 2022. The CAT 2021 score is valid only till December 31, 2022 and will accordingly be accessible on the website.