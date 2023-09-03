Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Madras will start the registration process for IIT JAM 2024 on September 5, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Joint Admission test for Masters can do it through the official site of IIT JAM at jam.iitm.ac.in. IIT JAM 2024 registration begins on September 5 at jam.iitm.ac.in, here’s how to apply (Unsplash)

The last date to apply for the examination is till October 13, 2023. The admit card will be available on January 8, 2024. The examination will be conducted on February 11 and the results will be announced on March 22, 2024.

Candidates who have completed an undergraduate degree or currently studying in the final year of undergraduate programme are eligible to apply for JAM 2024 examination. To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

IIT JAM 2024: How to apply

Visit the official site of IIT JAM at jam.iitm.ac.in.

Click on IIT JAM 2024 registration link available on the home page.

Register yourself and click on submit.

Once done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees for one paper is ₹900 and two papers is ₹1250 for Female/ SC/ ST/ PwD category candidates and for all others, ₹1800 for one paper and ₹2500/- for two papers. Fee for Changing Examination Cities /Test Papers /Category /Gender is ₹300 apart from the applicable difference in Application fee. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IIT JAM.

