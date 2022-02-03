Home / Education / Competitive Exams / IIT JAM Admit Card 2022 released, here’s direct link & how to download
IIT JAM Admit Card 2022 has been released. Candidates can check the admit card through the official site of IIT JAM on jam.iitr.ac.in.
IIT JAM Admit Card 2022 released, here’s direct link &amp; how to download(HT FILE)
Published on Feb 03, 2022 05:14 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology has released IIT JAM Admit Card 2022. Candidates who will appear for Joint Admission Test for Masters can download the admit card through the official site of IIT JAM on jam.iitr.ac.in. The examination will be conducted on February 13, 2022, across the country at various exam centres. 

The result will be declared on March 22, 2022. All the seven Test Papers of JAM 2022 will be of fully objective type, with three different patterns of questions, namely (i) Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), (ii) Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), and (iii) Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. Candidates can download the admit card through these simple steps given below. 

IIT JAM Admit Card 2022: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of IIT JAM on jam.iitr.ac.in.
  • Click on IIT JAM Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The result will be declared on March 22, 2022. Candidates can check more related details through the official site of IIT JAM. 

