IIT JAM answer key released at jam.iitr.ac.in, raise objections till Feb 25

Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee has released the IIT JAM 2022 answer key, direct link to check answer key here.
IIT JAM Answer key 2022 out(HT File)
Published on Feb 21, 2022 01:42 PM IST
Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee has released the IIT JAM 2022 answer key. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the answer key on the official website of IIT JAM at jam.iitr.ac.in.

The IIT Joint Admission test for Masters was conducted on February 13, 2022, across the country at various exam centres. Candidates can raise the objection till February 25.

IIT JAM 2022 Answer Key: How to check

Visit the official site of IIT JAM on jam.iitr.ac.in

On the homepage click on the ‘JAM 2022 Question Papers & Answer Keys’

Download the answer key

Raise objection through candidates portal

Candidates have to pay 500 per question. The fee of 500 will be refunded only if a challenge is found to be valid.

Direct link to check JAM 2022 question paper and answer key.

Direct link to Challange answer key

