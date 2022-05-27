IMU CET Admit Card 2022 expected soon, here’s how to download

Indian Maritime University is expected to release IMU CET Admit Card 2022 soon. The admit card for Common Entrance Test will be available to candidates who will appear for the examination on the official site of IMU on imu-edu.in.

The written examination will be conducted on June 11, 2022 in single shift from 11 am to 2 pm. Candidates who want to appear for the written examination can check and download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

IMU CET Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of IMU on imu-edu.in.

Click on IMU CET Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done, your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

IMU-CET rank is compulsory for Lateral Entry to B.E.(Marine Engineering)/B.Tech.(Marine Engineering) in all DGS approved Maritime Training Institutes (MTIs) across India.

Meanwhile IMU has released model question papers for UG (except BBA), MBA, M.Tech (Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and NAOE graduates). For more related details candidates can check the official site of IMU.

